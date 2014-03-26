FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays, China Development Bank extend strategic tie-up to Africa
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays, China Development Bank extend strategic tie-up to Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC and China Development Bank Corporation (CDB) have signed a new agreement that expands an existing strategic tie-up to Africa, the firms said on Wednesday.

The new memorandum of understanding replaces previous agreements between the two that had been in place since 2007. It will see Barclays provide state-owned CDB with corporate and investment banking capabilities and access to its retail and business banking platform in 14 African countries, Timothy Cuffe, a Barclays spokesman said.

The two firms’ existing cooperation has been focused mainly on staff training, and banking opportunities within China.

CDB is seeking to turn itself into a commercial lender, rather than a government-focused bank, and has signalled its ambitions to grow internationally.

That strategy includes helping Chinese companies to invest in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and uranium to China, the world’s second-largest economy.

In 2011 CDB also signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital . (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.