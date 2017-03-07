FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CDB Aviation has ordered 30 Boeing MAX 8 jets -sources
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 8, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 5 months ago

China's CDB Aviation has ordered 30 Boeing MAX 8 jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, March 7 (Reuters) - China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Such a deal would be worth $3.3 billion at list prices, but manufacturers typically charge about half price for actual market transactions.

Dublin-based CDB Aviation, an arm of China Development Bank, and Boeing both declined to comment on the order, which is believed to be on the planemaker's books already as an undisclosed customer. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by G Crosse)

