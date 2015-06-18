FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China rates China Development Bank bonds as risk-free indefinitely
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

China rates China Development Bank bonds as risk-free indefinitely

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s bank regulator has decided to rate bonds issued by China Development Bank Corp (CDB) as effectively risk-free in the “long run”, the bank said on Thursday, a move that cements CDB’s role as the country’s biggest policy bank.

CDB said on its website the China Banking Regulatory Commission’s decision to classify CDB bonds as “zero risk-weighting” would apply to its bonds denominated in yuan and foreign currencies.

While CDB bonds have been rated effectively risk-free in the past by the bank regulator, the status was subject to a review every few years as part of efforts to turn the bank into a commercial entity, some analysts said.

But the regulator’s latest decision to label CDB bonds as risk-free for an indefinite period marks the bank’s return to its role as a policy bank, they said.

With assets of more than 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) in 2014, CDB dwarfs the World Bank and is responsible for funding China’s urbanisation drive, such as building roads, public housing, power and water treatment plants.

The bank also helps to finance the overseas expansion of some Chinese firms, such as Huawei Technologies, by extending loans to them.

CDB said in its statement it would continue to issue bonds and raise funds to finance China’s economic and social development. ($1=6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang, Li He and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.