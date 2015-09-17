FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Development Bank hires for US dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 1:49 AM / 2 years ago

China Development Bank hires for US dollar bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (IFR) - China Development Bank , rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has mandated Bank of China International, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered for an offering of US dollar bonds.

The issuer is also exploring the possibility of adding more tranches in renminbi, euros and sterling.

A roadshow for the proposed Reg S notes may begin as early as the first week of October.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.