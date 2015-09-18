FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CDB begins Europe roadshow for multi-currency bonds
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

CDB begins Europe roadshow for multi-currency bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (IFR) - China Development Bank will be meeting investors in Europe starting Monday for a Reg S multi-currency senior unsecured offering.

The state-backed lender, which is rated Aa3/AA- by Moody’s and S&P, has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, BOCOM HK Branch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

Rumours of the deal first emerged on Thursday, when Societe Generale was heard to be involved in place of BOCOM, but this is the first formal mandate announcement to investors.

Sources said the Chinese policy bank was considering a US dollar offering, as well as possible extra tranches in renminbi, euros or sterling. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.