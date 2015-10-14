CDB mandates three banks for $1 bln HK IPO of leasing unit-IFR

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State-owned China Development Bank (CDB) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic CLSA and Deutsche Bank to manage a Hong Kong initial public offering worth about $1 billion for its leasing unit, IFR reported on Wednesday.

CDB Leasing, the unit of China’s largest policy bank, plans to go public in the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing people familiar with the plans.

Bank of America, CDB, Citic CLSA and Deutsche Bank did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

