a year ago
China's CDB Leasing prices HK IPO near bottom of range, raises $800 mln -IFR
June 30, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

China's CDB Leasing prices HK IPO near bottom of range, raises $800 mln -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of its indicative range, IFR reported on Thursday, highlighting tepid appetite for the $800 million offer as investors fret over volatile markets.

The 3.1 billion new shares on offer were priced at HK$2.00 apiece, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$1.90 to HK$2.45, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR, citing unidentified people close to the deal.

Phone calls to CDB Leasing headquarters in Shenzhen went unanswered. The company is slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on July 11.

CITIC CLSA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were hired as sponsors of the IPO, with HSBC, UBS and eight other banks also acting as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
