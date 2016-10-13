BRIEF-B2Gold says construction of Fekola mine is progressing on schedule
* Says quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces 18% greater than same period in 2015
Oct 13 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday open-heart surgery patients were at risk of acquiring life-threatening bacterial infections due to contamination of certain devices used in the surgery.
The warning follows information indicating that some of LivaNova Plc's heater-cooler devices, which are used to help maintain blood circulation and organs of patients at a specific temperature during the surgery, might have been contaminated during manufacturing.
While these infections can be severe, and some patients in this investigation have died, it is unclear whether the infection was a direct cause of death, the CDC said.
About 60 percent of heart bypass procedures performed in the U.S. utilize LivaNova devices that have been associated with these infections, according to the CDC.
The agency advised the patients experiencing infection-associated symptoms such as night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss or unexplained fever to seek medical care.
The CDC also released an advisory on Thursday to help hospitals and healthcare providers identify and inform patients who might have been put at risk.
Data suggests that patients who had valves or artificial devices implanted are at higher risk of these infections, the CDC said.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially published information about these potentially contaminated heater-cooler devices in 2015. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Global equity markets slumped to a three-month low on Thursday after disappointing Chinese trade data renewed concerns about the world's second-largest economy, but rebounding oil prices and the dollar's market role led U.S. stocks to pare losses.
