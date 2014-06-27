FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S. CDC recommends combo HIV test for faster detection of virus
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. CDC recommends combo HIV test for faster detection of virus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects in paragraph 3 to show company making recommended test is Bio-Rad Laboratories, not Alere Inc)

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it has recommended a new type of HIV testing that utilizes diagnostics that can detect infection up to three to four weeks faster, potentially preventing the spread of the virus that causes AIDS.

The CDC is recommending so called HIV combination tests that can detect the virus as well as specific antibodies in the blood that would show the body is reacting to the presence of the virus.

Currently available HIV combo tests of the type recommended by CDC are made by Abbott Laboratories and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Nearly 1 in 6 people living with HIV in the United States do not know they have the virus, according to the CDC. That means they may unknowingly transmit the virus as well as be delaying treatment for themselves.

Roughly half of the estimated 50,000 new HIV infections each year are transmitted by people who do not know they are HIV-positive, the CDC said.

Speedier diagnosis is critical since many new infections are transmitted by people in the earliest stage of infection, the CDC said.

“With consistent and widespread use of this new testing method, we can diagnose people several weeks earlier than before,” the CDC said in a statement, adding that it is encouraging medical testing laboratories to adopt the new approach as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.