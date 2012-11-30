FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDC and Qatar Holding to invest in small French businesses
#Piracy
November 30, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

CDC and Qatar Holding to invest in small French businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots and Qatar’s sovereign fund Qatar Holding LLC said on Friday they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-invest in small and medium businesses in France.

The partnership will have capital of 300 million euros ($389 million) and invest in companies “engaged in sectors with high growth potential and where both Qatar Holding LLC and Caisse des Depots have common interests,” the joint statement said.

Qatar Holding has been one of the most world’s most active investors.

In France alone, it holds stakes in luxury group LVMH , media to aerospace group Lagardere, oil giant Total and soccer club Paris St Germain. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
