Oct 31 (Reuters) - Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported third quarter revenue of 96,063 zlotys versus 7,154 zlotys year ago

* Said third quarter operating profit was 27,120 zlotys versus a loss of 91,037 zlotys year ago

* Said third quarter net profit was 5 million zlotys versus 921,259 zlotys year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: