3 months ago
China's CDH to raise up to $743 mln from WH Group stake sale -IFR
#Financials
May 19, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

China's CDH to raise up to $743 mln from WH Group stake sale -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling a 6 percent stake in WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), the world's largest pork supplier, in a deal that will raise up to $743 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

CDH is selling 884 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$6.51 to HK$6.58 per share, a discount of as much as 6.5 percent of WH Group's closing price on Friday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

CDH and WH Group did not respond to a Reuters request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; writing by Julie Zhu; editing by Jason Neely)

