FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural in talks with parties on royalty land sale -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian Natural in talks with parties on royalty land sale -sources

John Tilak, Euan Rocha

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources is exploring options for its royalty assets and has held discussions with some pension plans and strategic buyers, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The company has engaged with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

The move comes about four months after Cenovus Energy Inc agreed to sell its royalty lands to Ontario Teachers’ for C$3.3 billion and more than a year after Canada’s largest natural gas producer Encana spun off its royalty assets though PrairieSky.

Canadian Natural, PrairieSky, CPPIB and Teachers were not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by John Tilak and Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.