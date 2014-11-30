FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural Resources pipeline leaks 60,000 litres of crude - Alberta regulator
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Natural Resources pipeline leaks 60,000 litres of crude - Alberta regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Canadian Natural Resources pipeline has leaked about 60,000 litres of crude oil in northern Alberta after a “mechanical failure”, the Alberta Energy Regulator said on Sunday.

Carrie Rosa, a spokeswoman for the regulator, said Canada’s largest independent oil producer had filed a report after the Nov. 27 incident near Red Earth Creek, a community about 350 kilometres north of Edmonton.

“Due to safety and road conditions, we haven’t been able to get inspectors to site. As soon as it safe, we will have them do so,” Rosa said from Edmonton.

Canadian Natural Resources could not immediately be reached on Sunday for comment on the leakage, equivalent to several hundred barrels of oil.

In the incident report on the regulator’s website, the company said the mechanical failure released the crude into muskeg, or bogland, on Thursday.

“Delineation and sampling are being done as well as cleanup has begun. No reports of impact to wildlife,” the report said. (Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.