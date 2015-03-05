FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural's profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country’s No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher production.

The company’s net earnings nearly tripled to C$1.20 billion, or C$1.09 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources earned 69 Canadian cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 67 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.