Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural's profit beats estimates

March 5(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country’s No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher production.

The company’s net earnings nearly tripled to C$1.20 billion, or C$1.09 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding items, Canadian Natural Resources earned 69 Canadian cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 67 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)