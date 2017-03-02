FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Natural Resources' profit jumps on higher sales volume, prices
March 2, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 6 months ago

Canadian Natural Resources' profit jumps on higher sales volume, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2, (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped higher sales volumes and realized prices from North America.

The Calgary-based company's net income rose to C$566 million ($423 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$131 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.3367) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

