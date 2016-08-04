FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller quarterly loss
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:10 AM / in a year

Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as lower expenses helped offset a slump in crude prices.

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$339 million ($259.4 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$405 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production fell 2.7 percent to 783,988 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter from a year earlier.

Canadian Natural, like many companies operating in Canada’s oil sands, was hit by a massive wildfire near Fort McMurray in May that cut total Canadian crude output by more than 1 million barrels per day.

$1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

