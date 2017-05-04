FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Canadian Natural Resources reports profit vs year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show company reported a profit vs a year-ago loss, not a rise in profit)

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices.

The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$245 million ($178.61 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$105 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Canadian Natural's production rose nearly 4 percent to 876,907 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

