FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural says royalty lands spin off coming this year
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Natural says royalty lands spin off coming this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada’s largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it intends to spin off its Western Canadian royalty lands this year as it looks to monetize the properties it leases out to other oil company.

Steve Laut, the company’s president, said on a conference call that the timing of the spin off may depend on the outlook for commodity prices. The properties produced revenue of C$186 million ($148.8 million) last year, he said. ($1 = 1.2499 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.