FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Canadian Natural likely interested in shipping natgas with TransCanada
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian Natural likely interested in shipping natgas with TransCanada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is likely interested in shipping natural gas under TransCanada's new flat toll for its Mainline system, but the producer has not yet made a firm decision, Canadian Natural's chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"I think you will see us participate in the open season, but we're still making that decision," Canadian Natural's Steve Laut said, referencing the process that TransCanada started last week to gauge interest for the line from western to central Canada. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.