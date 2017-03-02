Canadian Natural likely interested in shipping natgas with TransCanada

CALGARY, Alberta, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is likely interested in shipping natural gas under TransCanada's new flat toll for its Mainline system, but the producer has not yet made a firm decision, Canadian Natural's chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"I think you will see us participate in the open season, but we're still making that decision," Canadian Natural's Steve Laut said, referencing the process that TransCanada started last week to gauge interest for the line from western to central Canada. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)