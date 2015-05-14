FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canadian Tire profit falls 3 percent
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Canadian Tire profit falls 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to “a drop in earnings from its financial services business”; corrects earnings per share in paragraph four to 88 Canadian cents from 88 cents)

May 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher taxes.

Net income attributable to the company fell to C$68.5 million ($57.31 million) in the quarter ended April 4 from C$70.6 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share were unchanged at 88 Canadian cents.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue fell 2.3 percent to C$2.51 billion. ($1 = 1.1952 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
