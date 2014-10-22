FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDON announces rights issue, name change
October 22, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CDON announces rights issue, name change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Cdon Group AB

* Cdon group announces c. Sek 650m rights issue, launches Qliro payment solution, strengthens balance sheet and changes name to qliro group

* Says rights issue is 100 percent guaranteed by a subscription undertaking and guarantee from Investment AB Kinnevik

* Says proceeds will be used to fund the continued launch of the payment service Qliro(approximately SEK 300m), growth plans in the subsidiaries(approximately SEK 100m) and early redemption of convertible bond (approximately SEK 250m)

* Says financial target for Qliro Financial Services (the new segment in which Qliro Payment Solution is included) is to contribute with approximately SEK 100m to group EBT in 2018 Further company coverage:

