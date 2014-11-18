FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDON Group says subscription price 13 SEK/share in rights issue
November 18, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CDON Group says subscription price 13 SEK/share in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cdon Group Ab :

* Terms for cdon group’s rights issue set

* Says subscription price is sek 13 per share, which represents total rights issue proceeds of approximately sek 647 million

* Cdon group ab says shareholders in cdon group have preferential rights to subscribe for one (1) new share per two (2) existing shares

* The Board of Directors of CDON Group has set the final terms for CDON Group's rights issue that was resolved on 21 October 2014. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

