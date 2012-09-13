Italy's CDP sells 1.7 pct of Eni for 1.096 bln euro

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Thursday it had sold 1.7 percent of oil and gas group Eni on the market for a total of 1.096 billion euros ($1.41 billion).

The sale, carried out at an average price of 17.76 euros per share, took place between August 7 and September 13, CDP said.

CDP said it would sell a remaining 1.6 percent stake it owns in Eni when and in the way it thought most appropriate.