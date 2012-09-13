FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's CDP sells 1.7 pct of Eni for 1.096 bln euro
#Energy
September 13, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Italy's CDP sells 1.7 pct of Eni for 1.096 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Thursday it had sold 1.7 percent of oil and gas group Eni on the market for a total of 1.096 billion euros ($1.41 billion).

The sale, carried out at an average price of 17.76 euros per share, took place between August 7 and September 13, CDP said.

CDP said it would sell a remaining 1.6 percent stake it owns in Eni when and in the way it thought most appropriate.

$1 = 0.7748 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
