June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.

The new platform, to be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing, will acquire fuel-efficient aircraft from global airlines and lease them back to airlines under long-term leases, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)