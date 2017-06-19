(Adds details, shares)
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension
fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter
to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
The new platform, to be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing,
will acquire fuel-efficient aircraft from global airlines and
lease them back to airlines under long-term leases, the
companies said in a statement.
For CDPQ, which is one of Canadian planemaker Bombardier
Inc's biggest shareholders, the deal marks an entry
into the aircraft leasing and financing industry.
GE's shares were up 0.7 percent at $29.20 in premarket
trading on Monday.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya
Kurane and Martina D'Couto)