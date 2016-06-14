FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-CdR Capital strengthens London fund management unit
June 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-CdR Capital strengthens London fund management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Anglo-Swiss investment manager CdR Capital said it appointed Leila Kotlar-Bouget and Bojan Milicic at its London office, as the firm builds an open architecture fund management business that will complement its Geneva private investment office.

Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic will report to CdR Capital co-founder Steve Smith and Global Chief Operating Officer Paul Feldman.

Both Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic joined from London-based asset management firm CQS.

Previously, Kotlar-Bouget was global head of client service, and Milicic ran global consultants and institutional business in Europe and UK, CdR said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

