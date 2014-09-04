BRIEF-U.S. judge allows CDS price-fixing lawsuit to continue, dismisses some claims

Sept 4 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge allows nationwide lawsuit accusing major banks of fixing prices on

credit default swaps to proceed, but dismisses some claims -- court ruling * U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims brought under section 2 of

sherman antitrust act * U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses claims for damages based on

investments predating fall 2008 * U.S. district judge denise cote says all other claims may proceed * Lawsuit accused 12 banks, international swaps and derivatives association,

and markit of colluding to fix cds prices from 2008 to 2013