Dealers plan two-tier pricing for CDS

LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Two-tier pricing could soon be adopted for single-name credit default swaps, based on whether or not contracts are centrally cleared. Dealers are considering the drastic move to reflect the rising costs of uncleared derivatives exposures under Basel III capital and leverage rules, which have forced some banks to reconsider their commitment to the product.

Although split pricing is commonplace in the interest-rate swap market, banks have been reluctant to change the status quo in CDS for fear it could kill off already sluggish activity. As such, a number of dealers are understood to be in discussion behind the scenes for an industry-wide shift.

“No one wants to be the first to do this, but no one wants to be the last either. It will probably happen this year,” said a credit trading head at a European firm.

He believes that the trigger event for such a change may come in the form of the clearing mandate for interest rate swaps under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, slated for implementation later this year.

With no more than 10 houses believed to be quoting single names, improved economics could spur the return of some that have turned their backs on the product. Deutsche Bank provided the highest-profile departure late last year when the credit derivatives stalwart pulled back from European single name CDS trading to focus on cleared products. (See IFR 2054 “Deutsche pullback shows CDS challenges”.)

REDUCED VOLUME

Single-name activity has been on a downward trend since the crisis called time on booming CDO issuance. Gross notional outstanding slumped to US$19trn in June 2014 from a 2007 peak of US$58trn, adding to concerns that more banks could throw in the towel unless uncleared business becomes economically viable or clients are forced to clear their trades.

Any attempt by US regulators to extend the clearing obligation to single names appears to be on the back-burner. The InterContinental Exchange clears only 381 single-name instruments from a universe of thousands. While much dealer-to-dealer business has made the shift, client business remains bilateral.

“Clearing and SEF trading for index CDS has made the market easier for clients as they can execute smaller trades electronically, but the single-name market isn’t going to attract new participants with the current regulatory overhang,” said Jigar Patel, credit strategist at Barclays.

“Clearing is going to increase the cost so it seems unlikely that most investors would voluntarily make the move.”

DISTORTED PICTURE

Figures from the DTCC do not paint a healthy picture, with first-quarter activity slumping to its lowest level in over four years. However, a change in reporting that took effect late last year renders historical comparisons largely irrelevant. In an attempt to capture risk transfer trades only, the DTCC now filters out same-day cleared trades to avoid double-counting and excludes situations where dealers engage in bilateral compression.

“It is difficult to determine the impact of the reporting changes, but anecdotal evidence suggests lower volumes,” said Barclays’ Patel. “The significant spikes we saw weren’t real, but reflect a collapsing of risk and we won’t see those spikes in future reported volumes.”

Many dealers warn that is not yet time to write-off the product’s future, with much of that decline reflecting strength in other areas of the credit market.

“There’s a lot of activity in the credit market,” said James Duffy, head of European single-name CDS at Citigroup. “The hefty corporate bond issuance has meant investors can gain credit exposure via the primary market rather than CDS, and with companies accessing capital markets to raise money rather than going to banks for loans, there’s less need for banks to hedge exposures through single-name CDS.”

He reports some CDS bright spots with an uptick in March driven by higher quarterly rolling activity than had been seen on the previous two rolls. European investors are facing a variety of headwinds including the Greek debt situation, which spurred interest in Greek corporate CDS contracts, and the start of the ECB’s 1.1trn stimulus package.

“If the impact of QE on spreads is for them to grind tighter, then it could provide some support for volumes as it should trigger an increase in structured products. We’re already seeing a pretty constant flow of vanilla instruments such as CLNs and that could grow,” said Duffy.

A version of this story appears in the April 3 edition of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Owen Wild)