Cedae postpones 1.6 bln real IPO after investor feedback

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (IFR) - Rio de Janeiro’s state water and sewerage utility Nova Cedae has decided to put off what was meant to be an approximately BRL1.6 billion (USD800m) IPO, according to a senior equity capital markets banker in Sao Paulo with intimate knowledge of the deal.

“We are not going to move forward right now,” said the source. “We received feedback from investors which prompted us to wait until after restructuring until we can provide a solid offering to the market.”

The company, whose full name is Companhia Estadual de Aguas e Esgotos, had started pre-marketing earlier this year with eyes on pricing in late January or early February. Cedae once before pushed back its offering in late 2012.

“We may come back at the end of the year depending on how strong the first two quarters are,” said another ECM banker, adding that the company needs good historical numbers to move ahead.

BTG Pactual, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco were mandated on the trade. The company was looking to float 25% to 48% of equity. (Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Ciara Linnane)