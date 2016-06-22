Rio agrees to privatize water and sewage utility Cedae -paper

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro's state government agreed to privatize its Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos, or Cedae, water and sewage utility after the federal government made that a condition for a bailout, newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday.

Interim President Michel Temer on Monday extended an emergency loan to Olympic host Rio de Janeiro, which declared state of financial emergency as it struggled to pay for public services during the Games. Those include the completion of a subway line needed to carry fans to Olympic venues.

Representatives for Rio's government and for the Finance Ministry, which led the debt relief talks with state governments, did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)