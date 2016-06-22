FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rio agrees to privatize water and sewage utility Cedae -paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Rio agrees to privatize water and sewage utility Cedae -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro's state government agreed to privatize its Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos, or Cedae, water and sewage utility after the federal government made that a condition for a bailout, newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday.

Interim President Michel Temer on Monday extended an emergency loan to Olympic host Rio de Janeiro, which declared state of financial emergency as it struggled to pay for public services during the Games. Those include the completion of a subway line needed to carry fans to Olympic venues.

Representatives for Rio's government and for the Finance Ministry, which led the debt relief talks with state governments, did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.