FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vodka maker CEDC to restate financial results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vodka maker CEDC to restate financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects to restate results from Jan. 1, 2010

* Also reviewing results for year ended Dec. 31, 2009

* Incorrectly estimated certain trade rebates

June 4 (Reuters) - Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp expects to restate all its financial results from Jan. 1, 2010 as it incorrectly estimated some rebates during the period.

CEDC, which has been struggling with debts, failed to reflect the timely reporting of the full amount of retroactive trade rebates provided to its subsidiary the Russian Alcohol Group’s customers, the company said in a statement.

The company estimates the adjustments will result in a reduction of its consolidated net sales, operating profit and related accounts receivable from Jan. 1, 2010 through Dec. 31, 2011 of about $30 to $40 million.

The majority of adjustments reflect that certain retroactive trade rebates were estimated incorrectly, and therefore both net revenues and accounts receivable were over stated, the company said. CEDC is also reviewing whether any adjustments are needed to its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.