Czech power trader Korlea to stop trading activities

PRAGUE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Central European power trader Korlea Invest will stop electricity deliveries after midnight on Wednesday because its bank cut the company’s funding, Korlea said in a letter obtained by Reuters.

“We would like to hereby inform you that our major financing institution, has unexpectedly informed us after long term negotiations that they will not prolong our financing,” Korlea Invest Board Chairman Jan Petrak said in a letter to business partners.

“Due to this fact Korlea Invest shall no longer be able to perform its trading activities after February 29, 2012 (23.59 CET)”

Czech Republic-based Korlea Invest said this would affect power deliveries to: Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania.

A Korlea spokeswoman confirmed the information and said the company was taking all possible steps to mitigate damages to trading partners. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)