FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE power trader Korlea makes Balkan deliveries
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 1, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 6 years

CEE power trader Korlea makes Balkan deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, March 1 (Reuters) - Power trader Korlea Invest units in the Western Balkans continued to make wholesale electricity deliveries on Thursday, a day after Korlea’s Czech-based entity announced it would halt trading due to a bank funding cut.

On Wednesday, Korlea Invest said in a letter obtained by Reuters it would stop electricity deliveries to wholesale customers in a number of countries from March 1 because its bank cut the company’s funding.

A representative of Korlea’s Croatian unit said subsidiaries in four Western Balkans countries were registered as independent legal entities and could carry out trading activities without limitations.

“Korlea will continue its operations in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Macedonia,” Korlea Croatia told Reuters in an email.

“We operate as part of the holding company Korlea Invest but the halt in its electricity deliveries and bank funding has not stopped business activities in these countries.”

Korlea said it halted operations due to a cut in bank funding and added the decision would mainly affect Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.