China Energy Engineering wins approval for up to $2 bln HK IPO-IFR
November 13, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

China Energy Engineering wins approval for up to $2 bln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) has won approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for its initial public offering, expected to total up to $2 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deal.

CEEC got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange and will start pitching the deal to investors on Monday, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company is slated to start taking orders for the IPO on Nov. 25.

CEEC provides engineering, procurement and construction services to energy companies in China.

The company did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

