LPC-CEEMEA lending down 26% to US$33.7bn in first quarter

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - First quarter syndicated lending of US$33.7bn in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) was 26% lower than the first three months of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Lending was also 58% lower than the fourth quarter as emerging markets bore the brunt of global volatility, low oil prices, local currency devaluation and a strong dollar.

Bankers are pessimistic about any near-term improvement in loan volume while volatile and uncertain macroeconomic conditions persist.

“Everybody knows that deal volume in 2016 will end up less than half of last year. The market was prepared for this - by the middle of 2015 we knew this would happen,” one banker said.

African first quarter borrowing of US$3.2bn was 73% lower than the same period of 2015 as lenders and borrowers were restricted by currency movement and depressed oil prices.

Middle East first quarter volume fell 26% year-on-year to US$20bn and was 63% lower than the fourth quarter. Hopes of stronger regional borrowing have been dashed by persistently low oil prices which are biting deeply into revenue and liquidity.

Russia was the only bright spot in the CEEMEA region. Lending showed a 74% increase in the first quarter to US$2.64bn - albeit from a very low base - as some banks become more willing to lend to non-sanctioned companies.

AFRICA STALLS

Africa had its lowest first quarter since 2009 as low oil prices and market volatility battered Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa.

Market stalwarts Ghana Cocobod and Angola’s Sonangol propped up volume with deals of US$300m and US$1bn respectively in an otherwise quiet market.

Lending to Nigerian oil and gas companies ground to a halt before the redeterminations and resizing of reserve-based loans in April. Local and international banks have more than US$16bn of exposure to the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

“We won’t go near Nigeria now,” a second banker at an international bank said.

South African banks are also under pressure after Moody’s placed the Baa2 bond and issuer ratings of the government on review for downgrade at the beginning of March.

South African banks are facing increased funding costs and reduced investor appetite, which are curbing their ability to borrow and lend along with high levels of exposure to Nigeria’s energy sector.

Standard Bank mandated eight banks to lead a US$600m loan, which was launched in March, in an effort to boost participation in the deal.

“Deal volumes are going to be very low in Africa this year - the opportunities are not there, especially for international banks looking for investment-grade opportunities” a third banker said.

MIDDLE EAST MIXED

Activity in the Middle East, which led CEEMEA volume in 2015, tailed off in the first quarter as depressed oil prices ravaged the regions coffers and loan pricing pushed higher.

First quarter lending was boosted to US$20bn as several large 2015 deals closed, including two sovereign deals - a US$5.5bn deal for Qatar and a US$1bn for Oman - and a US$4.9bn deal for Emirates Global Aluminum.

A weak response to the two sovereign deals meant that Oman and Qatar had to raise pricing to clear the market.

The prospect of having to pay higher margins to banks suffering a shortage of petrodollars is deterring other corporate borrowers from tapping the market.

UAE telecoms group Etisalat scrapped plans to raise a US$2bn loan in February despite the telecommunications firm having agreed a deal with a group of local and international banks.

RUSSIAN SURPRISE

Lending to Russia has crept higher in the last five quarters as European and international banks are becoming braver about lending to non-sanctioned Russian companies.

Emerging market investors are pointing to Russia as one to watch as the depreciation of the rouble is putting the country’s finances back on track.

Russian coal miner SUEK closed a US$1bn pre-export financing in February which is the largest deal to sign since economic sanctions were imposed on Russia in March 2014 by the West after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea.

Bankers however, remain cautious of overplaying any meaningful recovery in the Russian market while sanctions remain in place. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)