FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs upgrades Etihad Etisalat, Zain, Turk Telekom
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
June 20, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs upgrades Etihad Etisalat, Zain, Turk Telekom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs upgraded Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) to “buy” from “neutral” citing a four-fold increase in its mobile broadband subscriber base last year.

The brokerage expects Mobily, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest telecoms operator by market capitalization, to benefit from faster mobile data adoption, superior network quality, and strong consumption trends in the country.

It expects Mobily to sustain its superior returns and raised its price target on the stock to 87 Saudi riyals ($23.20) from 58.8 Saudi riyals ($15.68).

Goldman also upgraded landline operator Turk Telekom to “buy” as it expects the company to sustain growth and returns due to its superior positioning in a benign fixed-line and broadband market in Turkey.

It upgraded Zain to “neutral” but expects the Kuwaiti telco to continue to experience execution difficulties in its major markets such as Kuwait, Iraq, and Sudan.

Goldman raised targets on African companies such as MTN Group, Vodacom and media group Naspers Ltd as it expects high growth and cash-flow generation potential for companies exposed to fast-growing African economies.

Goldman cut price targets on several other telecoms companies in Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa saying in a volatile macro environment there will be a greater dispersion in valuation multiples for companies depending on their industry positioning and earnings visibility. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.