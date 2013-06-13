CEE Stock Exchange Group upbeat as 2012 profit rises

VIENNA, June 13 (Reuters) - Profit at the Vienna Stock Exchange fell nearly a third to 16.4 million last year, the bourse’s owner said on Thursday, underlining the case for consolidation of central and eastern Europe’s biggest exchanges.

The CEE Stock Exchange Group, which includes Vienna and four other smaller regional markets in Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague CEE) gave an upbeat outlook after boosting overall profit before tax by around 9 percent last year.

But it also said trading volume in Austrian stocks had shrunk 40 percent, although those had begun to pick up again from July of last year.

Vienna, a gateway to central and eastern Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain, has been usurped by the Warsaw exchange, with its friendly regulation and privatisations, as the main arena for investing in the region.

The two bourses have started talks that could lead to a merger and the head of the Prague Stock Exchange Petr Koblic also told Reuters last month that it was possible his exchange would not exist as a brand within five years.

Still, CEESEG AG, the financial holding company for the CEE Stock Exchange Group that is mostly owned by Austrian banks, generated 2012 pretax profit of 16.8 million euros ($22.4 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our strategy continues to yield fruit and we are seeing growing interest from international investors, the largest of which come from the United States, Austria and the UK,” Koblic and CEE Stock Exchange Group co-head Michael Buhl said on Thursday.

They cited record capital inflows from emerging markets such as Mexico, the CEE region, the Middle East and Australia.

The group also appointed Bank Austria Chief Executive Willibald Cernko as chairman.