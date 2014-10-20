BRIEF-Cegedim says definitive deal executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Says definitive deal has been executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health Inc. for cash price of 385 million euros

* Says operation to be submitted to antitrust authorities and anticipated to be closed in early 2015

* Says deal will lead company to recognize accounting loss of about 180 million euros with no impact on cash between end of 2014 and effective time of sale