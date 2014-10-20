FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cegedim says definitive deal executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cegedim says definitive deal executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Says definitive deal has been executed for its CRM and strategic data division with IMS Health Inc. for cash price of 385 million euros

* Says operation to be submitted to antitrust authorities and anticipated to be closed in early 2015

* Says deal will lead company to recognize accounting loss of about 180 million euros with no impact on cash between end of 2014 and effective time of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

