Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Says Veloxis Pharmaceuticals is implementing Cegedim Relationship Management mobile intelligence customer relationship management (CRM) and support services for their Medical Science Liaison (MSL) and Specialty teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)