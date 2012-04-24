FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celanese quarterly profit up 29 percent
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Celanese quarterly profit up 29 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp said on Tuesday that its quarterly profit rose 29 percent due to strong sales of chemicals used to make glues and fibers.

For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $183 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion.

On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 7.5 cents.

The results are the first since Mark Rohr became chief executive of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on new product areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rohr said he expects “challenging market conditions” to continue in Europe and everywhere in Asia except for China.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.