UPDATE 1-Celanese to build new Texas methanol plant
June 14, 2012

UPDATE 1-Celanese to build new Texas methanol plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

June 14 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Celanese Corp said Thursday that huge new supplies of natural gas in the United States will enable it to build a new methanol production plant in Texas.

The facility, to be built near at its Clear Lake acetyl complex, will have a capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and is expected to start operations after July 1, 2015.

The company did not disclose the cost of the new plant, which would be added to the operations at the site where it currently produces acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer, which is used in components for adhesives and coatings.

Vast new fields of natural gas have been brought into production in recent years due to advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

That in turn has sparked a wave of new chemical plant construction as manufacturers take advantage of the low-priced, abundant feedstock. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
