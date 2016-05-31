Jazz Pharma to buy Celator in $1.5 bln deal

May 31 (Reuters) - Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc will buy Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion, to gain access to Celator’s investigational product in development for treating acute myeloid leukemia.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will pay $30.25 per share in cash for Celator, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal represents a 72.6 percent premium to Celator’s closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)