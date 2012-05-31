Turkey's Celebi bids in Mumbai airport tender

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Celebi Hava Servisi said on Thursday it was bidding for operating rights for ground handling at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

The winner of the tender, offered by Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL), will hold operating rights for 24 years. The tender includes provisions to expand, and modify an existing external cargo terminal, Celebi said to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)