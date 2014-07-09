Demi Lovato Rallies Americans to Fight for Marriage Equality

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Demi Lovato is calling on all Americans to get involved in the fight for marriage equality nationwide.

The singer and former “American Idol” judge - who served as the grand marshal of the 44th annual Los Angeles Pride parade last month - spoke up for the cause on behalf of LGBT civil rights organization, the Human Rights Campaign.

“I believe that love comes in all different shapes, sizes and colors, so whether you’re LGBT or straight, your love is valid, beautiful and an incredible gift,” Lovato says in a new video released on Wednesday. “Let’s protect love and strengthen the institution of marriage by allowing loving, caring and committed same-sex couples to legally marry.”

Her message is the first HRC released as part of its “Americans for Marriage Equality” series, a re-launch of a public engagement campaign featuring prominent Americans who support committed gay and lesbian couples getting married.

Currently, same-sex couples can legally marry in nineteen states and the District of Columbia, while 31 states have a law or constitutional amendment restricting marriage to the union of one man and one woman.