FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Laverne Cox Becomes First Openly Transgender Primetime Emmy Nominee, GLAAD Celebrates
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Laverne Cox Becomes First Openly Transgender Primetime Emmy Nominee, GLAAD Celebrates

Jordan Zakarin

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - “Orange is the New Black” continues to break barriers.

The Netflix women’s prison dramedy scored five Emmy acting nominations on Thursday morning, none more historically significant than Laverne Cox’s nod for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Cox, who plays Sophia Burset on the show, became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy, an achievement celebrated by GLAAD soon after the nominations were announced.

“From gracing the cover of TIME Magazine, to now becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category, Laverne Cox continues to break barriers,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Today, countless transgender youth will hear the message that they can be who they are and still achieve their dreams - nothing is out of reach. Laverne’s success on a hit series is a clear indication that audiences are ready for more trans characters on television.”

Cox’s character is a prison hairdresser, who is sent behind bars for committing credit card fraud in order to pay for her gender-reassignment operation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.