#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 23, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 6 years ago

Florida man to plead guilty to celebrity hacking-prosecutors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Reuters) - A Florida man accused of hacking into email accounts to access and distribute nude photos of celebrities including Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Christopher Chaney of Jacksonville was arrested in October after an 11-month investigation dubbed “Operation Hackerazzi” by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chaney was charged with 26 counts of cyber-related crimes for hacking into e-mails of “The Avengers” star Johansson, along with actress Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”) and singer Christina Aguilera.

Other victims were identified only by their initials, which included B.P. and J.A.

The photos of Johansson showed her topless and in a towel with an exposed backside. She revealed in a Vanity Fair magazine interview they were taken for her now ex-husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, when they were still married.

Leaked photos of Kunis showed her in a tub filled with bubbles, showing only her face. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)

