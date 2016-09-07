FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel's Wi-Fi chip maker Celeno raises $38 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Israel's Wi-Fi chip maker Celeno raises $38 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Celeno Communications, which provides Wi-Fi chips and software, said on Wednesday it has raised $38 million in funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners, a fund backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Other new investors are Poalim Capital Markets, the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim, and OurCrowd. Existing investors including Liberty Global, Cisco Systems, Pitango, 83North, Vintage and Miven also participated in the round.

Celeno will use the funds to increase investment in new technology, research and development and sales and marketing.

Tens of millions of Celeno's Wi-Fi chipsets have been deployed by service providers in home gateways, routers and set top boxes. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.