Israel's Wi-Fi chip maker Celeno raises $38 mln

TEL AVIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Celeno Communications, which provides Wi-Fi chips and software, said on Wednesday it has raised $38 million in funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners, a fund backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Other new investors are Poalim Capital Markets, the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim, and OurCrowd. Existing investors including Liberty Global, Cisco Systems, Pitango, 83North, Vintage and Miven also participated in the round.

Celeno will use the funds to increase investment in new technology, research and development and sales and marketing.

Tens of millions of Celeno's Wi-Fi chipsets have been deployed by service providers in home gateways, routers and set top boxes. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)