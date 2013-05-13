FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celesio may close some German distribution centres-paper
#Healthcare
May 13, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Celesio may close some German distribution centres-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Celesio, Europe’s largest drugs distributor, is considering closing some distribution centres in its home market Germany, where a price war has obliterated margins, a German newspaper reported.

Celesio has not earned any money at its German drugs wholesale unit Gehe so far this year amid harsh competition and is looking into closing five or six of its 19 German branches, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday.

“Gehe has taken several counter-measures in the face of massive competitive pressure on prices. There is no decision on the closure of branches,” a Celesio spokesman said in a written statement in response to the article.

The company said in March its business selling drugs to pharmacies - where it competes with unlisted Alliance Boots and Phoenix Pharmahandel - has seen an “unprecedented” price war and that it would rather accept the loss of market share than award further discounts to customers.

Celesio is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Tuesday.

