Celesio CEO eyes further acquisitions from 2014 -report
December 2, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Celesio CEO eyes further acquisitions from 2014 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German drugs distributor Celesio may seek to make further acquisitions from 2014 after taking time out on purchases next year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing its chief executive.

“Following the acquisition of Oncoprod and Panpharma in Brazil, we’re now first of all focused on integrating those companies and positioning them more effectively in strategic terms,” the newspaper quoted Markus Pinger as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

“We’re scouring interesting regions, for example in Latin America, Asia but also in Europe,” Pinger told Welt am Sonntag.

Europe’s largest drugs distributor may be able to keep boosting profit next year because the company is not greatly exposed to the region’s crisis-ridden southern economies, the CEO said, although he cautioned that 2013 “won’t be easy.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
